India take on Pakistan once again in a Kabaddi match. Two days after India thrash Pakistan 36-20 in the Kabaddi masters opener, both teams will lock horns one more time in the tournament.
Favourites India would eye another win that will subsequently seal their place in the semi-final. Slated in Group A – India and Pakistan along with Kenya, while Republic of Korea, Argentina and Iran are a part of Group B.
Indians are looking to continue their good run in the tournament after successive victories over Pakistan and Kenya in commanding fashion. While, Pakistan will be aiming to avenge their defeat to India and also try to garner some points in order to book their place in the final four.
Pakistan, revitalised by their handsome win over Kenya on Sunday, are expected to pose a much greater challenge than they managed in the curtain-raiser against India on Friday.
Even though in lopsided contest, Ajay Thakur-led side who would want to maintain their domination and go into the semi-finals undefeated. The final will be played on 30 June.
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 20:51 PM
Highlights
TEAM NEWS!
Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak and Rohit Kumar start for India. No place for Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chuadhari. Surender Nada on the bench.
India XI: Ajay Thakur (C), Mohit Chhillar, Surjeet, Rohit Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak
Pakistan XI: Nasir Ali (C), Wasim Sajjad, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Qaisir Abbas
20:51 (IST)
Srinivas Reddy tinkers with the team again. But perhaps he has the best team out on form. Rishank Devadiga's 13 points in the last game cannot be ignored, so does Rohit Kumar's performance in India's win over Pakistan earlier in the competition. The biggest surprise though comes at left corner where Girish Ernak gets the nod over Surender Nada. Reddy has decided to ignore his partnership with Mohit Chhillar and opted for the more in-form Ernak.
In defence, Surjeet returns and Deepak Niwas Hooda keeps his place. Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari provide excellent alternatives. India shuld have enough to see Pakistan off who haven't included Sajjad Shaukat and Muzammal Hussain.
20:44 (IST)
Just 15 minutes to go for the big one!
20:35 (IST)
Watch our correspondent Kaushal Shukla from Al Wasl Sports stadium in Dubai previewing second encounter between India and Pakistan
20:33 (IST)
19:45 (IST)
Here you can read an in-depth preview by Kaushal Shukla regarding tonight's clash between India and Pakistan, as we continue to build towards the start of the game.
19:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Match 8 of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, where arch-rivals India meet Pakistan again. Stay tuned for all the LIVE coverage and scores as we build towards the start of the contest.