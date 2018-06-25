India take on Pakistan once again in a Kabaddi match. Two days after India thrash Pakistan 36-20 in the Kabaddi masters opener, both teams will lock horns one more time in the tournament.

Favourites India would eye another win that will subsequently seal their place in the semi-final. Slated in Group A – India and Pakistan along with Kenya, while Republic of Korea, Argentina and Iran are a part of Group B.

Indians are looking to continue their good run in the tournament after successive victories over Pakistan and Kenya in commanding fashion. While, Pakistan will be aiming to avenge their defeat to India and also try to garner some points in order to book their place in the final four.

Pakistan, revitalised by their handsome win over Kenya on Sunday, are expected to pose a much greater challenge than they managed in the curtain-raiser against India on Friday.

Even though in lopsided contest, Ajay Thakur-led side who would want to maintain their domination and go into the semi-finals undefeated. The final will be played on 30 June.