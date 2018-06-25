India take on Pakistan once again in a Kabaddi match. Two days after India thrash Pakistan 36-20 in the Kabaddi masters opener, both teams will lock horns one more time in the tournament.
Favourites India would eye another win that will subsequently seal their place in the semi-final. Slated in Group A – India and Pakistan along with Kenya, while Republic of Korea, Argentina and Iran are a part of Group B.
Indians are looking to continue their good run in the tournament after successive victories over Pakistan and Kenya in commanding fashion. While, Pakistan will be aiming to avenge their defeat to India and also try to garner some points in order to book their place in the final four.
Pakistan, revitalised by their handsome win over Kenya on Sunday, are expected to pose a much greater challenge than they managed in the curtain-raiser against India on Friday.
Even though in lopsided contest, Ajay Thakur-led side who would want to maintain their domination and go into the semi-finals undefeated. The final will be played on 30 June.
Highlights
25' India 24-11 Pakistan
ALL OUT! Pakistan all out for the second time in this match. Ajay Thakur finds form at the worse time for Pakistan whose defence is struggling to live with Indian raiders
TEAM NEWS!
Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak and Rohit Kumar start for India. No place for Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chuadhari. Surender Nada on the bench.
India XI: Ajay Thakur (C), Mohit Chhillar, Surjeet, Rohit Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak
Pakistan XI: Nasir Ali (C), Wasim Sajjad, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Qaisir Abbas
22:19 (IST)
Another emphatic result for India winning the tie pretty easily in the end. A yawning difference of 24 points reiterates their dominance. Pakistan will be undoubtedly unhappy despite having few big names coming into their line up they last by a bigger margin compared to their previous fixture.
India with three wins are into the last four. Tomorrow they will play Kenya, do join us for that, until then it is goodbye from us.
22:10 (IST)
FT: India 41-17 Pakistan
All over! It's been a mauling. India have thrashed Pakistan to enter the semi-finals. It was a no contest. India dominant from minute one. The raiders leading from the front. Pakistan now need to beat Kenya to reach the semi-final
22:07 (IST)
38' India 38-16 Pakistan
Argentina team have had enough. They know this game is up. Been in the sport for long enough to know it
22:05 (IST)
37' India 36-16 Pakistan
ALL OUT! Monu Goyat does the finishing job. Pakistan are all out again. This has been a cruise for India. Pakistan are being thumped here
22:01 (IST)
36' India 32-16 Pakistan
SUPER TACKLE! Some resistance from Pakistan as Ajay Thakur is tackled by three Pakistan men on court. But it is a case of too little too late
21:55 (IST)
32' India 29-13 Pakistan
ANKLE HOLD! Girish Ernak with a excellent ankle hold. Pakistan down to three men. India sensing another all out and a place in the semi-finals
21:52 (IST)
Monu Goyat ON
Rohit Kumar is taken off but there is no respite for Pakistan
21:48 (IST)
25' India 24-11 Pakistan
ALL OUT! Pakistan all out for the second time in this match. Ajay Thakur finds form at the worse time for Pakistan whose defence is struggling to live with Indian raiders
21:45 (IST)
21' India 18-9 Pakistan
Second half begins.
21:40 (IST)
HT: India 18-9 Pakistan
India dominant in the first half. Pakistan recovering to an extent after a great start from India. Their raiders have been in top form. Rohit Kumar leading from the front. Coach Srinivas Reddy's selection is proving right so far.
21:35 (IST)
19' India 17-7 Pakistan
Rishank does it again in a do-or-die raid. It seems India will take a healthy lead into half time
21:32 (IST)
17' India 15-7 Pakistan
Nasir Ali is back on his feet and the game resumes
21:32 (IST)
17' India 15-7 Pakistan
Pakistan captain Nasir Ali down with an injury. A splendid ankle hold from the captain sent Rohit Kumar back in the hut, but Ali got hurt in the process
21:29 (IST)
15' India 15-6 Pakistan
Indian raiders have been excellent. They haven't let the Pakistan defence settle down. The variety in their attack makes them a real force to be reckoned with. Pakistan have no answers to the guile of the likes of Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and Ajay Thakur
21:26 (IST)
14' India 13-6 Pakistan
Pakistan finding their feet after that early blitz from India. Both Rishank Devadiga and Rohit Kumar on the bench
21:22 (IST)
8' India 12-3 Pakistan
ALL OUT! Pakistan are cleaned up. What a start by India. Rohit Kumar has been at the heart of it. He has already racked up five raid points. Pakistan need to do better of this game will disappear very quickly
21:19 (IST)
5' India 6-1 Pakistan
SUPER RAID! Rohit Kumar strikes again. A lightning quick retreat after drawing a tackle leaves Pakistan defenders stunned. India are running away with it early
21:15 (IST)
3' India 1-0 Pakistan
Rohit Kumar invites Nasir Ali for an ankle hold but escapes his clutches. India draw first blood
21:13 (IST)
India win TOSS!
India will raid first in the second half after opting for court in first half
21:11 (IST)
India vs Pakistan just minutes away
The teams are out! What a response from the crowd. It's deafening at the Al Wasl Sports stadium
21:06 (IST)
Iran 31-27 South Korea: FT stats
Mohammad Maghsoudlou stars for the Iranians with a Super 10
21:02 (IST)
Iran qualify for semi-finals!
What a thriller! Iran hold their nerve to edge South Korea 31-27 to becoem first team to qualify for the semi-final. The first real close encounter of the tournament and it was worth the wait
20:54 (IST)
Iran edging exciting contest
Meanwhile a cracking contest going on between South Korea and Ira. Iran leading 26-25 with just two minutes to go
20:51 (IST)
Srinivas Reddy tinkers with the team again. But perhaps he has the best team out on form. Rishank Devadiga's 13 points in the last game cannot be ignored, so does Rohit Kumar's performance in India's win over Pakistan earlier in the competition. The biggest surprise though comes at left corner where Girish Ernak gets the nod over Surender Nada. Reddy has decided to ignore his partnership with Mohit Chhillar and opted for the more in-form Ernak.
In defence, Surjeet returns and Deepak Niwas Hooda keeps his place. Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari provide excellent alternatives. India shuld have enough to see Pakistan off who haven't included Sajjad Shaukat and Muzammal Hussain.
20:44 (IST)
Just 15 minutes to go for the big one!
20:35 (IST)
Watch our correspondent Kaushal Shukla from Al Wasl Sports stadium in Dubai previewing second encounter between India and Pakistan
20:33 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak and Rohit Kumar start for India. No place for Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chuadhari. Surender Nada on the bench.
India XI: Ajay Thakur (C), Mohit Chhillar, Surjeet, Rohit Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak
Pakistan XI: Nasir Ali (C), Wasim Sajjad, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Qaisir Abbas
19:45 (IST)
Here you can read an in-depth preview by Kaushal Shukla regarding tonight's clash between India and Pakistan, as we continue to build towards the start of the game.
19:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Match 8 of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, where arch-rivals India meet Pakistan again. Stay tuned for all the LIVE coverage and scores as we build towards the start of the contest.