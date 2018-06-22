India has got off to a near-perfect start in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Though Ajay Thakur and Co started cautiously, the Indian team upped the ante ten minutes into the game and from there it was a complete India show.

Pakistan raiders were all over the place and failed to create any sort of impact in the match. However, Pakistan can be proud of their defence as they managed to pull off one super tackle after another.

India have little to complain except for the form of Rahul Chaudhari who failed to make the most of the opportunity in a highly competitive squad. He needs to pick himself up immediately and considering the calibre of the raider, it might not be that difficult a task for the PKL Superstar.

Once again, it was Ajay Thakur who led from the front with a brilliant all-round display to ensure India lived up to the billing of being tournament favourites.

That's it from us here. Join us again on Saturday as India continue their campaign with the clash against Kenya at 8 pm IST