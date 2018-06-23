Match 1 Review: India stood up to their reputation, thrashing Pakistan 36-20 n the opening match of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai at the Al Wasl sports club on Friday.
The Ajay Thakur-led side started off sensibly, gauging the weakness and strength of Pakistan in the initial minutes before thrashing their arch-rivals to notch up a tsunami of points.
Reeling under pressure, Pakistan gifted away some easy points as they lacked any coordination and confidence on the mat.
Both teams started on a positive note but after few minutes, Pakistan sent back India's star raider Rahul Chaudhary to take a one-point lead. But Indian skipper Thakur equalised handsomely through a gentle touch on the opponent's side.
At one point India got a chance to reduce the opponents to three players but Sandeep failed in doing so.
A comfortably placed India then had the opportunity to hand Pakistan all out and they did that in style. Rohit, who was the substitute for Surjeet, came for the raid and inflicted an all-out to make it 14-8 with only four minutes remaining.
In the 18th minute, Rohit got a brilliant opportunity to make his opponents reel on the floor and he made it with an excellent raid to force Pakistan to play with one player.
By the time, the first half ended India deservingly made a lop-sided affair with a whopping 22-8 lead.
The change of sides saw Thakur making it worse for Pakistan as he inflicted another all out in the opening second of the second half.
It was clearly visible that the Pakistan players were feeling the heat as they gifted some easy points, helping India swell their lead to 27-8.
But Pakistan did not give up easily, threatening India by getting four players out but Rohit splashed water on their plans and took some crucial points to maintain the lead.
Towards the end, Pakistan managed to sneak in a few points but that was not enough to overhaul India's lead as the Thakur-led side kicked off their campaign in style.
It is time for the opening match of the day between Iran and Argentina. Mohammad Ghorbani leads a new-look Iran against newcomers Argentina
20:00 (IST)
The teams are out. Iran heavy favourites here, but Argentina have nothing to lose
19:57 (IST)
19:55 (IST)
A very young Iran team. No Meraj Sheykh, no Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani but this side showed why kabaddi isn't about individuals. A fine defensive display helped them floor South Korea 35-20 in their opening game yesterday. On that evidence, Iran are expected to challenge India for the title. A well-coached side that can give anyone a run for their money.
On the other hand, Argentina are kabaddi rookies, they do have the experience of playing the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. Captain Rafael Acevedo is among several players to have featured in Ahmadabad.
They promised to put up a much better show in this competition, so let's see what have they got
19:32 (IST)
While the match 4 will be between India and Kenya, the experienced Iran take on newcomers Argentina in Match No 3 that will kickstart Day 2's proceedings at the Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai
19:22 (IST)
India are coming off a convincing 36-20 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener on Friday. Here's the match report by Kaushal Shukla
19:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Day 2 of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai. In the opening match of the day, Iran take on Argentina, followed by tournament favourites India taking on Kenya