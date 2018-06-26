Football world cup 2018

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, LIVE India vs Kenya, Match 10 at Dubai: Ajay Thakur and Co look to extend winning run

Sports FP Sports Jun 26, 2018 20:41:21 IST
  • 20:41 (IST)

    Here are a few takeaways from Monday's match between India and Pakistan 

  • Here's the video ">

    20:34 (IST)

    Earlier today, our Firstpost  correspondent in Dubai, Kaushal Shukla, interviewed Kenyan kabaddi team's coach. 

    Here's the video

  • 20:18 (IST)

    The previous three matches for the Indian team has been lopsided affairs. They beat Pakistan 36-20 in the tournament opener. They followed it with a 48-19 win over Kenya. After a day's break they faced Pakistan once again and convincingly beat them 41-17 

  • 20:10 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Match No 10 of the six-nation tournament is between India and Kenya. India have won all their matches so far and have booked their place in the semi-final. Kenya are yet to open their account. 

Preview: World Champions India and runners-up Iran booked semi-final berths from their respective groups to continue their supremacy in the six-nation Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.

India once again put up a dominating show to prevail over Pakistan 41-17 for their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in their second and final leg group A exchange.

India had thrashed their bitter foes 36-20 in the opening game of the six-nation meet on 22 June.

Ajay Thakur-led India take on Kenya for the second time in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Agencies

For India, the most expensive player Monu Goyat, who came in as a substitute in the second half topped the raid charts with seven points.

Captain Ajay Thakur and Rishank Devadiga scored six points each as they inflicted two all-outs en route to another convincing victory.

Rohit gave India a 6-1 lead inside five minutes with a super raid and a couple of minutes later, inflicted the first all-out.

Pakistan had no answers to the attacking and deceptive style of Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and skipper Thakur.

There was further setback for Pakistan when captain Nasir Ali was down with an injury in a 17th minute action, but fortunately for them, he returned in the second half.

In Tuesday's match India take on Kenya. In the previous encounter both these teams, Thakur and Co emerged victorious without breaking a sweat. Even in today's match, the result isn't expected to be any different.


