Juventus' midfielder Aaron Ramsey sidelined for minimum 10 days due to thigh injury
The Wales international came off after 53 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League Group G win over Ferencvaros in Hungary.
Milan: Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be sidelined for at least 10 days with a thigh injury, the Italian champions confirmed on Thursday.
The Wales international came off after 53 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League Group G win over Ferencvaros in Hungary.
The former Arsenal and Cardiff City player suffered "a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days it will be re-evaluated", the club said.
The 28-year-old will miss two league games, at Lazio on Sunday and Cagliari on November 21 in Turin.
Ramsey will also miss Wales' international friendly against the United States next week and two Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
He could return for the Italian club's Champions League home leg against Ferencvaros on November 24, or in the league against Benevento four days later.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester United clashes no longer title deciders, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fireworks are unlikely on Sunday at least off the pitch as 15th-placed United host Arsenal, who are two points better off than their opponents having played a game more.
Europa League: AC Milan, Arsenal register commanding victories; Tottenham lose to Antwerp
Benfica and Rangers earned their second straight victories while Hoffenheim and Wolfsberg cruised to big away wins.
Europa League: Arsenal seek European boost in 'boxing mismatch' as confident Spurs go to Belgium
Smarting from a 1-0 loss at home to Leicester at the weekend, the Gunners host Irish side Dundalk in their second Group B fixture following a come-from-behind victory in Austria in their opening match.