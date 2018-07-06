Football world cup 2018

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon undergoes medical in France ahead of Paris Saint-Germain move

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 06, 2018 21:25:38 IST

Paris: Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was seen on Friday visiting the headquarters of Paris Saint-Germain and a nearby hospital by an AFP reporter.

File image of Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Reuters

The 40-year-old whose contract with Juventus ended in June, arrived at Paris Saint-Germain around midday accompanied by his doctor. He was also seen at the American Hospital in the nearby suburb of Neuilly.

Buffon, who played 176 times for Italy, is expected to sign for two years and be presented to the press on Monday. He would be the first signing since German Thomas Tuchel took over as PSG manager in May.

The club already has Kevin Trapp, who was part of Germany's squad at the World Cup, and Alphonse Areola, who is with France in Russia.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:25 PM

