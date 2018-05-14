You are here:
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon to hold press conference on Thursday, expected to announce retirement

Sports AFP May 14, 2018 23:34:19 IST

Rome: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

File image of Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Reuters

The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.

Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.

The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 am local time (9.30 am GMT).

Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.


