Series A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon probed for blasphemy by Italian Football Federation
Roma's Bryan Cristante was given a one-match ban for blasphemy earlier this month for swearing after he conceded an own goal in a league game earlier this month.
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is being probed by the Italian Football Federation for allegedly using a blasphemous phrase during a league game, the FIGC confirmed on Tuesday.
Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine opened the investigation after 42-year-old Buffon was overheard using a blasphemous expression when addressing teammate Manolo Portanova during Juventus's 4-0 win over Parma last weekend.
The incident was not reported because Buffon was not on camera at the time, but there was an audio recording.
"The investigation will serve to clarify through the possibility of listening to the person concerned," the FIGC said.
Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.
Former Italy captain Buffon, the oldest player in the league and holder of the record for Serie A appearances with 653, has in the past been forced to apologise for uttering the word "Dio" (God), although he once claimed he had said "Zio" (uncle).
