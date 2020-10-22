Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, say reports
Ronaldo is currently isolating at his home in Turin after testing positive for COVID-19 on 13 October while with the Portuguese national team for Nations League matches.
Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus as Juventus prepare for next week's Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.
Ronaldo is currently isolating at his home in Turin after testing positive for COVID-19 on 13 October while with the Portuguese national team for Nations League matches.
The 35-year-old again received a positive result after a test carried out on Wednesday, Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.
The Portuguese forward could still be available for Sunday's Serie A game against Hellas Verona, and the clash against great rival Lionel Messi's Barcelona on 28 October.
Under UEFA rules the five-time Ballon d'Or winner needs to test negative 24 hours before the Barcelona game in Turin to be included in the squad.
Ronaldo, who has no symptoms of the virus, has continued training at home posting a video on social media of himself training in his high-tech gym, sporting a new shaved head look.
"Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome," Ronaldo wrote, as he gave the thumbs up.
On Thursday, the unsmiling player posted another photo of himself on social media, sitting at a table before eating, with the caption: "Thursday style!"
The entire Juventus team are in isolation after US midfielder's Weston McKennie's positive test on 14 October.
Despite Ronaldo's absence Juventus won their Champions League opener 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev with Spaniard Alvaro Morata scoring both goals.
Juventus are second in Group G behind Barcelona who beat Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros 5-1.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores brace as AC Milan clinch derby win against Inter; Napoli thrash Atalanta
Milan won their opening four matches for the first time since the 1995-1996 season when they won the title under Fabio Capello.
Serie A: Napoli appeal 3-0 loss, one-point deduction for Juventus coronavirus no-show
Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli side remained in isolation on the instructions of health authorities in the Campania region after Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski tested positive, and they did not travel to Turin on 4 October.
Luis Suarez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona
Suarez was informed of Barcelona's decision to get rid of him through a call from new coach Ronald Koeman, hired after the team was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.