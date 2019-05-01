Justin Gimelstob steps down from ATP board of directors after receiving sentence for assault on Randall Kaplan

Paris: Justin Gimelstob resigned from his position on the ATP's board of directors after the American was sentenced following assault charges, he announced on Wednesday.

Gimelstob, a former professional player, pleaded no contest to felony battery charges and was given three years' probation and 60 hours of community service by a Los Angeles court on 22 April.

"I'm heartbroken to walk away from something I love so much, but given the current climate I do not deserve to be in this position of influence," he said in a Facebook post.

"While I can, have, and will continue to dispute the way that evening has been depicted, the material matter is that my judgement that evening compromised the sport and the people that entrusted me with the authority to represent them," he added.

Gimelstob was in court following an incident in October last year that saw him accused of attacking former friend Randall Kaplan while the venture capitalist, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.