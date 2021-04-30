Jurgen Klopp says he is confident Liverpool's failure to qualify for Champions League won't impact transfer plans
Klopp was already resigned to having a reduced budget because of the financial impact of the coronavirus, regardless of where the champions finished in this season's Premier League.
London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday that he is confident that failure to qualify for the Champions League would not have a major impact on his transfer plans.
Klopp was already resigned to having a reduced budget because of the financial impact of the coronavirus , regardless of where the champions finished in this season's Premier League.
Accounts published this week showed the Anfield club made a pre-tax loss of £46 million in the year ending May 2020 and there will be more financial pain to come.
While there will be some financial impact if six-time European champions Liverpool fail to finish in the top four, Klopp believes it will not make a huge difference to his plans.
"I don't think so, really," he said. "Playing Champions League obviously is massive, especially from a financial point of view for the club so it's really important."
The German added: "If we cannot make that, then that's not good. Definitely not. I don't think it will change anything because the situation was difficult before and it is difficult after.
"Football is in a difficult situation. I don't think it will change a lot."
Liverpool are away to arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with Klopp bidding for his first win as a manager at Old Trafford.
The Merseyside club are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Klopp is well aware of just how important a first Liverpool win at Old Trafford in seven years would be to his side's hopes of Champions League qualification.
"More than 100 percent," he said. "Even then if the others all win nothing changes for us. But without winning football games we will not end up in any kind of European competition, so for us everything is clear."
also read
Champions League: Fan groups accuse clubs of 'power grab' over tournament reform plans
The proposals on the table would lead to a complete overhaul of how the group stage of Europe's premier club competition works from 2024.
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho
Tottenham have said that former player and club's academy coach Ryan Mason will take charge of the first team training on Monday.
Premier League: Liverpool and Leeds United share spoils amid Super League protests
The Reds opened the scoring before the interval through Sadio Mane only for Diego Llorente to equalise with his first Leeds goal, a header from a corner, three minutes from time.