Actor Daniel Craig feels that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “way beyond James Bond”. The Skyfall actor made the comment in an interview on Sky Sports while he was promoting his latest movie No Time To Die, his last offering as 007.

In the 44-second video clip, Craig is asked by former footballer and host Jamie Carragher if Klopp would be a good fit for the role of James Bond. Craig laughed at the question, before replying that he would. The Spectre actor added that Klopp was a leader and was actually “way beyond" the super spy.

The actor is a known Liverpool fan and has admitted that he worships the German professional football manager. He said he considered himself lucky to have met the Reds boss a few times.

The video has gone viral on the internet, receiving over 95,000 views on Twitter till date.

Thanking Craig for the praise, Klopp said that he would be “a very bad James Bond”. He added, “If I walked out of the water in swim shorts then the whole of the world would turn off! He has to save the world and I have to help Liverpool”.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have won the Champions League in 2019 and ended a 30-year-long win to lift the Premier League cup last year.

The Reds boss is currently awaiting his team’s match against Manchester City on 3 October. Liverpool are on a phenomenal goal spree in the tournament, having scored 20 times in 17 days. The team has 26 goals in their first nine games, equalling a club record for a top-flight campaign that was set in 1922 and only repeated in the 2016-17 season.

However, Klopp fears that his team’s goal spree could come to an end in the upcoming match, adding that “I don't think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them”.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League with 14 points but face stiff competition from City, who are second on the table with 13 points.