Jubilant Russia claims WADA reinstating RUSADA is a result of 'enormous work' by them to improve testing

The Russian government said on Thursday that the decision by the world anti-doping body to lift sanctions on Russia's anti-doping agency was the result of "enormous work" by Moscow to improve testing.

"We welcome WADA's decision," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"Russia confirms its adherence to the principles of clean sports competition," she said.

"Over the past years Russia has done enormous work to create transparent and understandable measures to prevent doping," she said, adding that these included criminal prosecution for those who force someone to take banned substances.

WADA suspended RUSADA in 2015 after declaring it to be non-compliant following revelations of a vast Russian-backed scheme to avoid drug testers.

The decision to lift the suspension was announced at a WADA meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday.