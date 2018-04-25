You are here:
Joshna Chinappa's campaign at El Gouna International PSA World Series squash ends with quarters loss

Sports PTI Apr 25, 2018 18:58:06 IST

El Gouna: Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA World Series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarter-finals.

File of Joshna Chinappa. AFP

The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games.

The top English player won 11-4 11-8, 11-2 in a quarter-final lasting 23 minutes.

The other Indian in the women's draw, Dipika Pallikal, had lost to Camille Serme in the opening round.

Both Pallikal and Chinappa had secured a doubles silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.


