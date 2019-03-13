Joshna Chinappa storms into Women's Black Ball Squash Open quarter-finals with win over sixth-seed Sarah-Jane Perry

Cairo: India's squash star Joshna Chinappa extended her impressive run in the Women's Black Ball Squash Open with a fighting win over sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry.

After downing the legendary Nicol David in the first round, she wore down the English player 11-4, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9 to storm into the quarter-finals of the PSA gold event on Tuesday.

It was Joshna's first win over Sarah in almost seven years, having beaten her last in the 2012 Chennai Open.

It was a match of over four games but on this occasion, the Indian seemed in greater control and nothing displayed that better than the first game. Though the higher-ranked Sarah came back strongly in the next, Joshna was ready for the fight.

In the last eight, Joshna plays third Joelle King of New Zealand.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.