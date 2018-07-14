Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Jorginho follows manager Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli for a reported sum of $75 million

Sports Reuters Jul 14, 2018 21:56:32 IST

Chelsea have signed midfielder Jorginho from Napoli on a five-year deal, with the Italy international becoming new head coach Maurizio Sarri’s first recruit, the Premier League side announced on Saturday.

Jorginho was vital to Maurizio Sarri's setup at Napoli. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Jorginho was vital to Maurizio Sarri's setup at Napoli. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Chelsea did not disclose financial details but British media reports said that the deal for the Brazilian-born player was worth in the region of 57 million pounds ($75 million).

"I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy," Jorginho told the club's website, adding, “I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.”

The 26-year-old was also targeted by Premier League champions Manchester City but chose to link up with former Napoli manager Sarri at the London club. Chelsea named Sarri as their new head coach on a three-year term earlier on Saturday, a day after parting ways with former manager Antonio Conte.

Jorginho played an important role in Sarri’s Napoli and the deep-lying playmaker is seen as the perfect fit for the high-tempo, possession-based style of play that the new boss is expected to bring to Chelsea.

“He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, adding, "he has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 21:56 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores