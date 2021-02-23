Jorge Sampaoli quits Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro ahead of potential move to Marseille
'I have come to the end. This Thursday will be the last match,' former Argentina coach Sampaoli wrote in the five-paragraph missive bringing an end to his one-year relationship with the team from Belo Horizonte.
Sao Paulo: Jorge Sampaoli quit Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro Monday in a letter released by his adviser, amid speculation that he is set to become the new Marseille coach.
"I have come to the end. This Thursday will be the last match," former Argentina coach Sampaoli wrote in the five-paragraph missive bringing an end to his one-year relationship with the team from Belo Horizonte.
"I am left with regret for not having been able to lead (the team) with a full stadium."
The 60-year-old had coached the team during the coronavirus outbreak, with matches played in empty stadiums.
Press reports have suggested the former Argentina and Chile coach could be appointed by Marseille to replace Andre Villas-Boas, suspended following comments made about the signing of a player he said he had not wanted.
Sampaoli had led Atletico to 25 victories in 44 games played.
The team is third in Brazil's top flight, six points behind leaders Flamengo with one game remaining.
Already qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, they will on Thursday play Palmeiras.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
US appeals court ruling keeps Cristiano Ronaldo hush-money case with Nevada federal judge
Ronaldo's attorneys have said that media reports about the 2009 encounter were based on electronic data that was illegally hacked, stolen and sold by cyber criminals.
France captain Amandine Henry signs contract extension with Champions League winners Lyon
Midfielder Henry, 31, is one of the stars of women's football, winning six women's Champions Leagues over two spells with Lyon and playing 93 times for her country.
Ligue 1: PSG move into first place with narrow win over Nice as Lyon lose to Montpellier
Lille need only a draw at home to mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim first place.