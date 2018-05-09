You are here:
Johanna Konta hopes Andy Murray is fit in time for Wimbledon as media reports speculate about his recovery

Sports Reuters May 09, 2018 12:34:58 IST

Johanna Konta hopes fellow Briton Andy Murray will be in action at this year’s Wimbledon despite media reports claiming that the Scot has suffered a setback in his recovery from hip surgery.

File image of Andy Murray. AP

British media reports said former world number one Murray’s participation in Wimbledon had been thrown into doubt after his recovery from the surgery had stalled.

Murray, 30, has not played a competitive match since losing to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July and had an operation on the hip at the start of the year after rest and recuperation failed to resolve the issue.

“I still hope he can (come back as planned),” Konta told reporters after losing to Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Madrid Open.

“Obviously he needs to do what’s best for the longevity of his career. I can really just feel for him. I can’t imagine how sad he must be to be away from the game which he loves so much.”

Three-times grand slam winner Murray is scheduled to play in the June grass-court tournament in Rosmalen in the Netherlands as well as at Queen’s Club as a warm-up to Wimbledon.

“He must be doing everything that he can to come back fitter and stronger and be playing for a long time so if he’s not around through that period he will be sorely missed. Hopefully, he gets better soon,” Konta added.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 12:34 PM

