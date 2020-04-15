Joe Wicks bags his second Guinness World Record for most-watched live stream workout on YouTube

Body coach Joe Wicks has bagged his second Guinness World Records after one of his virtual fitness classes was viewed by nearly 1 million people.

According to Guinness World Records, the body coach’s online class on 24 March managed to garner 9,55,185 views leading the organisation to hand him the record for most viewers for a workout live stream on YouTube.

In a short clip shared by Guinness World Records on Twitter, Wicks can be seen thanking everyone. “I can’t believe this... I had no idea we were going to break the Guinness World Records. I am completely blown away,” he said.

Congratulations to @thebodycoach! 🙌 955,185 viewers tuned in to watch #PEwithJoe on 24th March, setting a new record for 'Most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube'! Here's @craigglenday presenting Joe with his second Guinness World Records certificate! 💪 pic.twitter.com/kl0ejeOc4W — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 14, 2020



On 14 April, Wicks had unveiled his new 'gold play button' YouTube award. He posted an image with the award on Instagram writing, “3 weeks ago I had only 800k subscribers and today I have 2.2 million which is just mind blowing.”

Wick said he had shared his first workout video in 2011.

He thanked his brother Nikki Wicks and best friend Dominic Seymour for being there with him every step of the way. They had helped him shoot, edit and share all his workout videos.

Wicks revealed that his next aim is to get 10 million subscribers and the ‘diamond play’ button from YouTube.

Wick received his first Guinness World Record in 2017 for the largest high-intensity interval training class when 3,804 people joined him at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park. He holds the record to this day.

