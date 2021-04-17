JKBOSE Class 11 2020 results for Leh Region announced at jkbose.ac.in; steps to check score

The last date to apply for re-evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 Board papers is 30 April while students can apply for xerox till 26 April.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11 2020 results for the Leh region on Friday, 16 April. Candidates, who appeared for the exams, can check their scorecards by visiting the official website https://jkbose.ac.in/.

Students can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official site https://jkbose.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Exam Results’ tab

Step 3: A new tab will open. Now, enter roll number

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 11 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and save a copy for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/64/11thClassAnnual2020Leh/E64_results.aspx

The Board has also opened the re-evaluation for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Students can apply for the rechecking by following these steps:

Visit https://jkbose.ac.in/ Click the ‘Re-evaluation’ tab A new tab will open, Now, enter the details Submit the application

The last date to apply for re-evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 Board papers is 30 April while students can apply for xerox till 26 April.

Established in 1975, under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, the JKBOSE is responsible for conducting Class 10 to Class 12 examinations, preparing the syllabus, curricular in accordance with the National Policy on Education, and managing the State Open School under open distance learning (ODL) mode.