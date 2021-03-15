Jasprit Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, shares pictures from the wedding ceremony

'Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together,' wrote Jasprit Bumrah in a social media post.

Jasprit Bumrah has surprised fans by announcing his wedding to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, 15 March. Taking to social media, the Indian ace bowler shared the news by posting pictures in which the couple is seen performing the rituals.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

As per reports, the couple exchanged the vows in Goa in the presence of just 20 people. Guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones during the ceremony.

The 27-year-old right-arm fast bowler made his international debut in 2016 and has played 67 ODIs, 50 T20I and 19 Tests for team India till now. Until Friday, 12 March, he was the leading wicket-taker of India in T20I. However, Yuzvendra Chahal has surpassed him during the ongoing limited-overs series against England, reports NDTV.

Bumrah was relieved from the team due to some personal reasons before the fourth Test match against England. It was later revealed that he had asked for some days off for his wedding, writes Hindustan Times.

Sanjna, 28, has hosted various shows during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and Indian Premier League (IPL).