You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Japan Open 2019: HS Prannoy trumps Kidambi Srikanth in opening round; doubles pair N Sikki Reddy-Pranaav Chopra exit

Sports Asian News International Jul 24, 2019 09:58:36 IST

Tokyo: In an all Indian affair, HS Prannoy stunned Kidambi Srikanth, as he defeated him 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of Japan Open on Wednesday.

Srikanth held a 4-1 record over Prannoy coming into this match, but the shuttler was unable to deliver a winning performance.

Japan Open 2019: HS Prannoy trumps Kidambi Srikanth in opening round; doubles pair N Sikki Reddy-Pranaav Chopra exit

File image of HS Prannoy. Image courtesy: BWF official website

The 26-year-old Srikanth was able to win the first set 21-13, but he conceded the next two sets, allowing Prannoy to win the match.

Prannoy won the second set comprehensively as he won 21 games as compared to Srikanth's 11.

The third set was a closely fought affair, which was taken by Prannoy 22-20.

In the doubles, Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were defeated by Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiaong 11-21, 14-21.

Later today, Sameer Verma will be in action as he will face Anders Antonsen.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 09:58:36 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores