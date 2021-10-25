Jannik Sinner rises to career-high 11th in ATP rankings; Roger Federer slips further
Paris: Former men's tennis world number one Roger Federer dropped a further four places in the latest ATP rankings on Monday to 15th having exited the top 10 last week.
The 40-year-old Swiss is side-lined with a right knee injury and has not played since a humiliating straight sets quarter-final defeat at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on 7 July.
Whilst Federer falls there is a career-high ranking of 11 for Italy's Jannik Sinner, who rises two spots on the back of his success in Antwerp on Sunday which was his fourth title of the season.
Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie also reaches a career-best ranking, the Briton moving up another two places to 14.
Novak Djokovic tops the rankings well clear of Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Rankings:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11430 pts
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9630
3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7930
4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6680
5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5635
6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5560
7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4688
8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3615 (+1)
9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3405 (-1)
10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3378
11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3260 (+2)
12. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3196
13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2903 (+2)
14. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2895 (+2)
15. Roger Federer (SUI) 2785 (-4)
16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2693 (-2)
17. Christian Garin (CHI) 2510
18. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2400
19. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2392 (+3)
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2225
