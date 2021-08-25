Jamaica's 100m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah says Florence Griffith-Joyner's record 'in reach'
Thompson-Herah, 29, defended her Olympic title in July with a time of 10.61sec and will run on Thursday in dry conditions with minimal wind in Switzerland.
Lausanne: Jamaica's women's 100m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah said on Wednesday Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old record over the distance is in her "reach" before this week's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.
Thompson-Herah, 29, defended her Olympic title in July with a time of 10.61sec and will run on Thursday in dry conditions with minimal wind in Switzerland.
The US' Griffith-Joyner ran 10.49sec in 1988 and Thompson-Herah clocked a personal best of 10.54sec in Oregon on Saturday.
"Going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking that record," she said.
"It was a normal race day and I came out if with a PB after a tiring championship.
"10.5 is definitely in my reach but I wouldn't say it's a target right now.
"On a perfect day and perfect weather, if I get that, I would definitely challenge it," she added.
also read
DSD athlete Beatrice Masilingi finishes first in 100m semi-final at World U20 Championships
Masilingi, 18, is blocked from running distances between 400m and one mile as under World Athletics she has a rare physiology giving her an unfair competitive advantage.
World U-20 Athletics Championships: Anju Bobby George says she would be 'very happy' to see Shaili Singh break her record
Long jumper Shaili Singh announced her arrival on the big stage by winning a silver in the under-20 world championships, missing out on a historic gold by a mere 1 cm with a 6.59m effort, though wind assisted, in the long jump final in Nairobi on Sunday.
World U-20 Athletics Championships: Race walker Amit Khatri sets sights on Asian Games, CWG after winning 10,000m silver
Son of a havildar-ranked Indian defence force personnel, Khatri clocked 42 minutes 17.94 seconds to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni (42:10.84) in men's 10,000m race on Saturday.