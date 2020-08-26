Jamaican Minister of Health confirms sprinter Usain Bolt tested positive for coronavirus
Jamaica Health Minister Christopher Tufton said Usain Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced.
Kingston: Jamaica's Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced.
"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I'm told by the authorities,'' Tufton told reporters Monday evening. "'It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing."
Bolt said on social media Monday that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.
The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.
"Good morning everybody. Just waking up. Like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media says I'm confirmed of COVID-19," he said. "I did a test Saturday, because I work. I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friends."
Bolt, who appeared to be lying in bed in the video, said he has no symptoms.
"Just to be safe, I'll quarantine myself and just take it easy," he said.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said police are investigating the case. He didn't specify what offense might have been committed, though Jamaica has imposed social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're looking into all aspects of the matter. So no one is going to be treated with any exemption or given any special treatment. All Jamaicans have a duty," he said.
Jamaica has had fewer than 1,700 cases, a relatively low number in a country of nearly 3 million.
On the track, Bolt was known for his poses — his "Lighting Bolt" became iconic — and of course his post-race celebrations. His speed and charisma made his sport can't-miss viewing whenever he lined up in the blocks.
Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired in 2017.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sprint legend Usain Bolt self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19
In a video posted on Twitter, Bolt said he had experienced no symptoms, but he urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions.
Hope to finish coronavirus pandemic within two years, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
I think we can finish the coronavirus pandemic in a shorter time than we did the 1918 Spanish Flu, said the WHO chief
‘Playing without fans is a disaster’: Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl on football during coronavirus
For clubs like Borussia Dortmund, which rely as heavily on the money from gate receipts as the noise from over 81,000 partisan fans screaming themselves hoarse during each home game, this new normal has been nothing short of disastrous