Sports

Jamaica complete women's 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in women's hockey to keep medal hopes alive

Check out photos from Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

FP Sports July 31, 2021 23:31:39 IST
Jamaica complete women's 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in women's hockey to keep medal hopes alive

Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, of Jamaica, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final with teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, of Jamaica, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final with teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

Novak Djokovic smashes his racquet in frustration during the Tokyo 2020 tennis men's semi-final against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

American swimmer Caleb Dressel celebrates after winning gold in the men's 100m butterfly event. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

South Africa's Erin Hunter vies for the ball with India's Lalremsiami in the women's hockey Pool A clash, which the Indians won 4-3. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying celebrates after defeating India's PV Sindhu in the badminton women's singles semi-final. AP

Jamaica complete womens 100m sweep as India defeat South Africa in womens hockey to keep medal hopes alive

India’s Pooja Rani, right, exchanges punches with China’s Li Qian during their women’s middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

Updated Date: July 31, 2021 23:37:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ethiopian distance runner Selemon Barega claims first gold in athletics as event gets underway
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ethiopian distance runner Selemon Barega claims first gold in athletics as event gets underway

The 10-day track and field competition, which got under way in a mostly empty 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium with spectators barred due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of 120 Indian athletes who have qualified for the Summer Games
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of 120 Indian athletes who have qualified for the Summer Games

India is sending a record 120 athletes to the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that get underway on 23 July. List of all the athletes who will be going for glory.

PV Sindhu, India men's hockey team advance at Tokyo Olympics; Mary Kom bows out
Sports

PV Sindhu, India men's hockey team advance at Tokyo Olympics; Mary Kom bows out

Check out photos from Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020