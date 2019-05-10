IWL 2019: Ratanbala Devi's hat-trick helps Sethu FC stay at top, Manipur Police beat Baroda Football Academy

Ludhiana: Ratanbala Devi scored a hat-trick as Sethu Football Club hammered SAI-STC Cuttack 9-0 on Friday to remain at the top of Group II in the Indian Women's League.

Ratanbala scored in the fourth, 29th and 88th minutes to take Sethu to this massive win. Sandhiya (9th and 87th) struck twice while Indumathi (45+2), Dangmei Grace (66) and Sabitra Bhandari (81st) scored one goal each.

Subha Patra of SAI-STC Cuttack scored an own goal in 73rd minute.

In the other match, Manipur Police continued their top form by beating Baroda Football Academy 6-1.

Bala Devi was on song again as she scored a hat-trick (13th, 37th and 45+3).

The other goal-scorers for Manipur Police were Daya Devi (7th) and Prameshwori Devi (90th).

Mona scored the lone goal for Baroda Football Academy in the 33rd minute.

