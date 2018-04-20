'I've never really known life without Arsene Wenger': Twitter reacts to Arsenal manager's decision to step down

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will leave the English club at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has won the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup seven times with Arsenal since taking over in October 1996, but has faced growing disillusionment from fans in recent years.

In a statement released by Arsenal on Friday, Wenger says he made his decision to step down "after careful consideration and following discussions with the club."

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said it is "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport."

Wenger had one more year left on his contract. Arsenal said it will make an appointment as soon as possible.

The announcement sent social media into a frenzy. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Overheard in the office: "I've never really known life without Arsene Wenger." Won't be the only football fan saying that today. — James Masters (@Masters_JamesD) April 20, 2018

End of an era with Arsène Wenger leaving at the end of the season - could still finishing at Arsenal by lifting the Europa League trophy — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 20, 2018

Stan Kroenke: “This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport... his longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched." pic.twitter.com/g2KplxtyY6 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger at Arsenal: ▪️ 22 Years at the club

▪️ 7x FA Cup

▪️ 3x Premier League

▪️ 1x Season unbeaten

▪️ 1x New stadium One of the best and deserves the greatest amount of respect for what he's done for Arsenal and the English game. pic.twitter.com/rnSLV96fcx — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) April 20, 2018

Will Arsenal Fan TV survive a Wenger departure? — Son of Wakanda (@Sport_Dimension) April 20, 2018

Nothing but respect & admiration for Arsene Wenger. A true pioneer, great football mind and I think this is the right time for him to step aside. Arsenal face a challenging future, a similar adjustment to what MUFC had post Sir Alex. Excited & curious to see who replaces him. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) April 20, 2018

"My love and support for ever.” The last line in Wenger's statement. Wow. 😥 #MerciArsene — Atishay Agarwal (@Atishay_Agarwal) April 20, 2018

A Premier League legend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3ynLbhuY1q — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 20, 2018

Glad that Wenger has made the decision to step down. One of the greats of English football and a man who deserves our respect and gratitude. But the treatment he was getting from Arsenal fans and the way the team was sliding, sliding, sliding had become painful to watch. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager Premier League games managed -- 823 Wins -- 473 Draws -- 199 Defeats -- 191 Premier League titles won -- 3 FA Cups won -- 7, more than any other manager in history pic.twitter.com/zlnWIPJBWF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 20, 2018

49 - Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

We all wanted change, we all were frustrated but we all love the man for sure. Every Arsenal fan has loved him at one point of time and also a proper football fan has respected him always. He deserves all the respect. The man who truly cares about Arsenal & loves football. pic.twitter.com/D8M9Jb6Hmj — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) April 20, 2018

Think Wenger is making the right decision, but surprised nonetheless. Thought Europa League title would keep him in for another year. Still unclear if this is Wenger's or Kroenke's decision... At least he will now get the send-off he deserves. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) April 20, 2018

With inputs from agencies