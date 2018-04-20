You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

'I've never really known life without Arsene Wenger': Twitter reacts to Arsenal manager's decision to step down

Sports FP Sports Apr 20, 2018 15:11:56 IST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will leave the English club at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has won the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup seven times with Arsenal since taking over in October 1996, but has faced growing disillusionment from fans in recent years.

In a statement released by Arsenal on Friday, Wenger says he made his decision to step down "after careful consideration and following discussions with the club."

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said it is "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport."

Wenger had one more year left on his contract. Arsenal said it will make an appointment as soon as possible.

The announcement sent social media into a frenzy. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 15:11 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores