You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ITTF Men's World Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran overcomes higher-ranked opponents in group stage to clinch round of 16 berth

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 29, 2019 16:14:38 IST

  • Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy 4-3 in an energy-sapping first match before a 4-2 win over world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark.

  • The Indian topped group D standings with four points to book a pre-quarterfinal berth.

  • The round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.

Chengdu: India's G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup here on Friday.

The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy, ranked eight places above him, 4-3 in an energy-sapping first match before a 4-2 win over world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark.

ITTF Mens World Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran overcomes higher-ranked opponents in group stage to clinch round of 16 berth

G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16. Image: Twitter @ittfworld

The Indian topped group D standings with four points to book a pre-quarterfinal berth.

In his first match of the day against Gauzy, Sathiyan was down two sets but made an impressive recovery to win the match 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Against Jonathan, the top Indian paddler dominated the match with and scored an 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 win.

The round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 16:14:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores