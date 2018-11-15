'It's photoshopped': Marouane Fellaini receives mixed reactions as Manchester United midfielder shows off fresh haircut

Remember Marouane Fellaini, the lanky midfielder who sported an afro look? The Belgian has now gone for a totally different look and is almost unrecognisable.

Fellaini has opted for an eye-catching trim ahead of his 31st birthday. The Manchester United midfielder, who is synonymous with his afro hairstyle, posted three pictures of his new haircut on Instagram on Wednesday, with the caption "new year, new look #birthday tomorrow".



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on Nov 14, 2018 at 3:00am PST

​ Manchester United team-mate Eric Bailly commented on the post: "noooooooooooo", while Belgian team-mate and Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany joked: "It's photoshopped, it can't be true!!".

Fellaini, who has been at United since 2013, has been a useful impact substitute in recent months for Louis van Gaal and under current boss Jose Mourinho. The 30-year-old signed a new contract at the club until 2020 in the summer. After the 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, Mourinho stated that the Old Trafford outfit missed the late impact of Fellaini on the game, having been forced to place him in the starting XI due to an injury to Paul Pogba. The big Belgian has been known for his afro since he emerged on the football scene and his new look caught the eye of many on social media platforms. Team-mate David De Gea was one of the first to share the photos, with the embarrassed-face emoji.

Italian giants Roma also waded in, sharing a photo of Aleksandar Kolarov with Fellaini's hair photoshopped onto him. They tagged it: "Pleased to report Marouane Fellaini's hair has turned up safe and well."

✂️ Pleased to report Marouane Fellaini's hair has turned up safe and well 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/TWHesE7fXW — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 14, 2018

With Fellaini's iconic hairdo now just a distant memory to be revisitied in old YouTube clips, Belgium teammate Axel Witsel is officially the last afro standing.

United's official account had a unique way of welcoming the big man.

*Sees @Fellaini with a new haircut* Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it Us: "Has this been Photoshopped?" 💇‍♂️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rbiaXsWnRe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 14, 2018

Fellaini's former club Standard Liege knew a thing or two about the 30-year-old's hairdo.

UEFA Champions League is one of us...

United teammate Jesse Lingard also has a storied past when it comes to social media, after making waves with his dances moves in recent years. Here's how he reacted to Fellaini's haircut!