Royal Challengers Bangalore’s game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 is remembered for the post-match fiasco that involved Virat Kohli exchanging words with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir. In the same match, Kohli was also seen exchanging a few words with West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers before the LSG player was pulled away by Gambhir.

Shameless Gautam taking away Kyle Mayers from kohli he just only wanted to talk to him, Now I guess why people troll Gautam Gambhir😂 pic.twitter.com/Ti0OF9mnoE — Ashar Anjum (@AsharAnjum6) May 1, 2023

Mayers has now finally opened up about the incident. Talking about the incident in an interview with Fancode, Mayers said: “It’s great, sometimes you need to get at your opposition, to create any chance to get out of the game. Being aggressive is always good, it shows courage and the willingness to get your team over the line.”

While choosing between Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli’s wicket, he said: “I think Kohli. Any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats.”

Kyle Mayers is currently part of the West Indies team that is taking part against India in the ongoing five-match T20I series. West Indies won the first T20I by four runs and have a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second match will take place on Sunday in Guayana with India hoping to make a comeback in the T20I series.