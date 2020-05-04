ITF releases 'return to tennis' guidelines: Players to use separate sets of balls, only singles matches to be played

The International Tennis Federation has released a set of guidelines that could help the sport return in those countries where the threat of coronavirus has lessened.

The guidelines published on ITF's website read, "The ITF has published a first set of ‘Return to Tennis’ guidelines to assist national tennis associations in restarting competitive tennis in their country once government restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted and the appropriate health, safety and integrity measures are in place."

The important thing here is that the guidelines are for the resumption of local and national-level competitions only. ITF will release fresh guidelines for international return at an appropriate time, said the same release.

Some of the key measures suggested in the guidelines are as follows:

- Players remain at least 2m from one another and have no physical contact (such as a post-match handshake).

- Players go around opposite sides of the net at changeovers.

- Players use separate sets of balls (and mark them clearly prior to play).

- Players should not share equipment (rackets, towels, water bottles, etc).

- Only singles matches should be played.

- Matches should be played with limited spectators (they should maintain a distance of 2 meteres) or no spectators.

Additionally, the organisers need to make sure they conduct daily health checkups of players, officials and staff, avail an on-site doctor, isolation room, and daily clean the crowded or shared areas.

