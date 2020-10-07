Italy Under-21 players test positive for COVID-19, team isolation ahead of European Championship qualifier
Italian football has been hit by multiple coronavirus cases in the past week after a cluster of 22 in Genoa, whose Serie A match against Torino was postponed.
Two Italy Under-21 players have tested positive for coronavirus sending the team into isolation before their European Championship qualifier against Iceland this week, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Wednesday.
The two "totally asymptomatic" players had tested negative on Sunday when they joined the squad, but a second test on Tuesday came back positive.
"The training scheduled for today has been cancelled and the team has been in isolation since last night, awaiting the decisions of the health authorities," the FIGC added.
The players were not named but Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that they were Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Atalanta substitute goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.
The team are due to play their Group A qualifier in Iceland on Friday.
Italian football has been hit by multiple coronavirus cases in the past week after a cluster of 22 in Genoa, whose Serie A match against Torino was postponed.
Napoli failed to turn up for their match against Juventus on Sunday night on the instructions of local health authorities after two positive cases, and could forfeit the game 3-0.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus, but says he has 'no symptoms'
Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on 3 October, has been placed in quarantine at home following the test carried out ahead of the team's Europa League tie against Norwegian side Bodo-Glimt.
League Cup: Tottenham's fixture against Leyton Orient postponed after string of COVID-19 cases at League Two club
Just two hours before Jose Mourinho's side were due to play the third-round match at the Breyer Group Stadium, the English Football League announced it had been postponed.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid confirm Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez's positive COVID-19 test
Atletico further added that Gimenez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols.