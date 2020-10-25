Italy going back to games with no fans in stadiums due to rising coronavirus cases
The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues “without fans in attendance.”
Rome: Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.
A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for football games and other sports.
The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.
Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.
