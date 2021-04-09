Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus
De Rossi was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract COVID-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers. Eight Italy players also tested positive after returning from international duty.
Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital with pneumonia symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus .
De Rossi, a player on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup and a former Roma captain, was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract COVID-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers.
The 37-year-old De Rossi was in stable condition at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, the Italian football federation said on Friday.
Eight Italy players also tested positive after returning from international duty.
De Rossi was hired by Italy coach Roberto Mancini last month.
also read
Champions League: Announcement on sweeping changes to tournament format to be made in April, says UEFA
Last week European Leagues, a body representing the interests of clubs and leagues in 30 countries across the continent, said UEFA would make a decision on the expected changes at a meeting this Wednesday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes winning return for Sweden; Germany, Italy, England win, Spain held
Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson's 35th-minute winner against Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016.
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Dani Olmo's late strike rescues Spain; England, Italy, Germany earn wins
Denmark also stayed perfect as they made a double statement, protesting the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar before putting eight goals past Moldova