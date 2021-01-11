Italian Super Cup: Barbara Bonansea brace gives Juventus women second consecutive title
Juventus women have now won six trophies since being formed — three league, two Super Cup and the Italian Cup.
Milan: Juventus women on Sunday won a second consecutive Italian Super Cup trophy with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina at Chiavari, near Genoa.
Italy international Barbara Bonansea's brace brought the trophy back to Turin after a game Juventus dominated.
Bonansea broke through five minutes before half-time showing impressive dribbling skills before firing low into the corner from just outside the box.
The 29-year-old forward doubled her tally ten minutes after the break volleying in after a poor Fiorentina clearance.
It was the third straight season the two sides faced off with Fiorentina winning the first and Juventus last year.
The Italian league did not finish last season because of coronavirus but Juventus were declared champions for the third consecutive season.
As the Italian Cup trophy was not awarded last season the Super Cup was organised with semi-finals last week between the top four in the league.
"Beyond our expanding trophy cabinet it's important to see the team grow," said Rita Guarino, who has coached the team since it was formed in 2017.
"In the semi-final against Roma we had a performance way below our qualities.
"I asked the girls to raise their level and today they fulfilled my wish in full."
