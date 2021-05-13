Italian Open: Top seed Ashleigh Barty to meet Coco Gauff in quarters
The top-seeded Barty won through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a clash with US teenager Coco Gauff who earlier ousted Madrid winner Aryna Sabalenka.
World number one Ashleigh Barty eased into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over Russian Veronika Kudermetova.
The top-seeded Australian won through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a clash with US teenager Coco Gauff who earlier ousted Madrid winner Aryna Sabalenka.
Barty, 25, lost to Sabalenka in last weekend's Madrid final and is warming-up for the French Open which she won in 2019.
Belarus' Sabalenka, the world number four and seventh seed, fell 7-5, 6-3 to the 17-year-old Gauff, ranked 35, who reached her fourth quarter-final of the year.
"It will be great to see where my level is," said Gauff of playing Barty.
"I mean, she's the No 1 player in the world. I have no pressure on me.
"I'm just going to go out there and see what I can do and try my best."
Six of the WTA's top ten players have already exited the Foro Italico including second-seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, four-time Rome winner Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova.
Defending champion Simona Halep, the third seed, was forced out with a calf injury in her second round match.
"Hopefully I can continue that momentum into Paris," continued Gauff of her bid to reach her second semi-final this year after Adelaide as she builds to the French Open.
"Obviously I want to keep going and keep going further. I'm not going to be satisfied until I reach my goal," added Gauff who won her first WTA singles title at the 2019 Linz Open.
"Especially during that time people were saying, It's a fluke, it will never happen again.
"I think I've proved all those people wrong. I'm going to continue to prove them wrong."
also read
Madrid Open: Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek set up maiden meeting; Petra Kvitova advances to last 16
Barty and Swiatek, the most recent French Open champions, won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting.
Madrid Open: Grigor Dimitrov eliminated by Lloyd Harris; Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic win
Harris, who beat world number four Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov en route to the final in Dubai in March, pulled off another upset by ousting Dimitrov 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5).
Italian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up Rafael Nadal clash in Rome second round
The Italian teenager will face the 20-time Grand Slam winner for the second time, having impressed against Nadal in last year's French Open quarter-finals despite losing in straight sets.