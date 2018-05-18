Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin knocked out in Round 2 by Pablo Cuevas-Marcel Granollers

India's Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Rome Masters after losing their second round match to Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers on Thursday.

The seventh seeded Indo-French pair lost 6-7(5), 4-6 to their unseeded opponents in one hour and 32 minutes.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin have one more week to prepare for the French Open with events lined-up in Geneva and Lyon, next week.

Reaching the semi-finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April is the best performance of the season so far for Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin. This is the second time in the last 10 years that the 38-year-old has not made it to the final of an ATP event before the beginning of May. Earlier this month, Bopanna played his 150th doubles match at the ATP 1000 level at Madrid. At the Australian Open, Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin lost in the round of 16 to eventual champions Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

