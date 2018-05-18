You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin knocked out in Round 2 by Pablo Cuevas-Marcel Granollers

Sports FP Sports May 18, 2018 09:40:58 IST

India's Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Rome Masters after losing their second round match to Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers on Thursday.

The seventh seeded Indo-French pair lost 6-7(5), 4-6 to their unseeded opponents in one hour and 32 minutes.

File image of Rohan Bopanna. Getty Images

File image of Rohan Bopanna. Getty Images

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin have one more week to prepare for the French Open with events lined-up in Geneva and Lyon, next week.

Reaching the semi-finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April is the best performance of the season so far for Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin. This is the second time in the last 10 years that the 38-year-old has not made it to the final of an ATP event before the beginning of May. Earlier this month, Bopanna played his 150th doubles match at the ATP 1000 level at Madrid. At the Australian Open, Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin lost in the round of 16 to eventual champions Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

(With inputs from PTI)


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 09:40 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores