Italian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in Rome to lay down Roland Garros marker
'It's amazing I have this trophy in my hand for a 10th time, it's something impossible to imagine,' said who Nadal also equalled Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.
Rome: Rafael Nadal beat World No 1 Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday and set down a key marker two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown.
Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair.
"It's amazing I have this trophy in my hand for a 10th time, it's something impossible to imagine," said who Nadal also equalled Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.
Djokovic and Nadal were facing each other for the 57th time, having last played in the 2020 French Open final which the Spaniard won in straight sets.
The pair have won 15 of the last 17 Rome titles between them, while Nadal leads their head-to-head in finals in the Italian capital 4-2.
Five-time Rome winner Djokovic leads their overall head-to-head 29-28.
also read
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal aims to find rhythm in the Spanish capital as French Open looms
Nadal is the top seed in Madrid and will play either compatriot Carlos Alcaraz or the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round while he is due to meet Dominic Thiem, a finalist at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, in the last four.
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Sonego to set up title clash with Rafael Nadal; Iga Swiatek enters final
Djokovic and Nadal, who will be facing each other for the 57th time, last played in the 2020 French Open final which the Spaniard won in straight sets.
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal overcomes Jannik Sinner to reach third round; Daniil Medvedev suffers defeat
Rafael Nadal won through 7-5, 6-4 in two-hours 10-minutes to bring his record to 16-1 in his opening matches in the Foro Italico.