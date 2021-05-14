Second-seed Nadal had lost to Zverev in the Madrid last-eight last week.

Rome: Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal dispatched his Madrid Masters slayer Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Italian Open semi-finals on Friday.

But the 34-year-old Spaniard shook off his marathon 3hr 30min quarter-final battle past Denis Shapovalov where he needed to save two match points.

Nadal powered to 4-0 before sixth seed Zverev held serve with the 20-time Grand Slam winner saving break point to take the first set.

The German rallied in the second set but Nadal saved eight break points to seal victory on his first match point after two hours.

Nadal plays American Reilly Opelka for a place in the final for an 11th time as he warms up for the French Open starting on 30 May.

Opelka beats Delbonis

American Reilly Opelka booked a spot in his first Masters semi-final on Friday with a straight-sets win over Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis in the Italian Open.

Opelka, ranked 47th, sealed victory on his first match point to win 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in 1hr 41min for his fourth victory of the week without dropping a set.

"I'm surprised, clay's not really my thing, not an American thing, it's probably just a fluke," said the player from Michigan.

"I've served well especially at big moments, that's been key, I stayed calm," continued Opelka, who has hit nearly 80 aces this week in the Foro Italico.

"I've made some adjustments on my serve recently and it has paid off."

Opelka, who arrived in Rome on a six-match losing streak, has been on the comeback after a slump in form having suffered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

"I'd only played one tournament on clay. I had Covid. I wish I could use that as an excuse, but I just didn't play well."