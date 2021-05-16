Italian Open: Iga Swiatek double-bagels Karolina Pliskova to clinch trophy in dominant fashion
The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion took just 45 minutes to dispatch the 2019 Rome winner two weeks before she opens her title defence in Roland Garros.
Rome: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 to win the Italian Open on Sunday.
The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion took just 45 minutes to dispatch the 2019 Rome winner two weeks before she opens her title defence in Roland Garros.
Swiatek, ranked 15, claimed her third WTA title having followed her Roland Garros success with a win in Adelaide in January.
"I'm really, really happy," said an emotional Swiatek.
"I'm overwhelmed, at the beginning of this tournament I would not have dreamed of winning it."
The fourth teenager to win a WTA 1000 event 🌟
Azarenka (2009 Miami)
Bencic (2015 Toronto)
Andreescu (2019 Indian Wells & Toronto)
👉 SWIATEK (2021 Rome) @iga_swiatek | #IBI21 pic.twitter.com/ftJWw2kkHB
— wta (@WTA) May 16, 2021
Swiatek swept through the first set in just 20 minutes, with Pliskova winning just four points.
Pliskova tried to fight back in the third game of the second set, holding a double break to go 2-1, but the Polish player ruthlessly snuffed out any return.
"I will just quickly forget about today," said Pliskova, the world number nine, who was playing in her third consecutive Rome final.
The former world number one retired injured in last year's final to Romania's Simona Halep.
"I've had some great matches here, in the past I did well."
also read
Italian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty retires injured in quarter-final, Karolina Pliskova beats Jelena Ostapenko
Top seed Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, was leading 6-4, 2-1 when she pulled up to receive treatment during her match against American Coco Gauff.
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal overcomes Jannik Sinner to reach third round; Daniil Medvedev suffers defeat
Rafael Nadal won through 7-5, 6-4 in two-hours 10-minutes to bring his record to 16-1 in his opening matches in the Foro Italico.
Italian Open: Former champions Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev through to last-eight
Nine-time champion Nadal had to save two match points against Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) battle over nearly 3hr 30min.