Italian Open: Fourth seed Dominic Thiem battles into third round
Thiem won 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 in two hours and 33 minutes against 44th-ranked Fucsovics in the clay-court tournament which acts as a warm-up for the French Open in which the Austrian has twice finished runner-up.
Rome: Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem rallied from a set down to battle past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics into the third round of the ATP Italian Open on Wednesday.
US Open champion Thiem, a semi-finalist in Madrid last week, won 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 in two hours and 33 minutes against 44th-ranked Fucsovics in the clay-court tournament which acts as a warm-up for the French Open in which the Austrian has twice finished runner-up.
The 27-year-old will next play an Italian, either Lorenzo Sonego or wildcard entry Gianluca Mager, in a match in front of spectators, with 25 percent capacity allowed at the Foro Italico after the early rounds were played behind closed doors.
also read
Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev stuns Rafael Nadal in straight sets, sets up semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem
Zverev's impressive straights-set win at the Caja Magica earns him a meeting with Dominic Thiem in the Madrid semis, in what will be a repeat of last year's US Open final, which was won by Thiem.
Andy Murray to hit with Novak Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind
Andy Murray has been out of action since suffering groin pain ahead of the Miami Open in March.
Bianca Andreescu pulls out of WTA Rome tennis tournament over Covid-19 rules
Andreescu had hoped to be ready for the WTA tour's clay-court swing leading up to the French Open, and had received a first-round bye in Rome.