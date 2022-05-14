Italian Open 2022: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek demolishes Aryna Sabalenka to reach final
The Poles stormed into the final of the Italian Open on Saturday after crushing World No. 8 Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final.
Rome: Iga Swiatek cruised into the final of the Italian Open on Saturday after crushing Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to put her one game from a fifth straight tournament win.
World number one Swiatek swatted Sabalenka aside in one hour, 16 minutes in Rome to claim her 27th win on the bounce, a tally last reached by Serena Williams in 2015.
Pole Swiatek is the reigning champion in Rome and favourite for the French Open later this month, a fact underlined by the way she dealt with her opponent.
World number eight Sabalenka is a two-time doubles Grand Slam winner and has 10 career singles titles to her name but the gulf on display at the Foro Italico was larger than the ranking suggested.
The Belarussian, who had to take a time out for a back massage while 4-1 down in the second set, won just two of her service games and could not keep up with Swiatek's bustling style.
Swiatek now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Ons Jabeur and unseeded Daria Kasatkina.
Ninth seed Jabeur made history last weekend by winning in Madrid to become the first Arab or African player to claim a WTA 1000 title.
The Tunisian is in the last four after an incredible fightback in her quarter-final win over Maria Sakkari on Friday.
One set down and 5-2 behind in the second, Jabeur strung eight games in a row to go ahead in the match, a lead she never relinquished.
also read
Italian Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka withdraw due to injuries
Fresh off victory at the Madrid Open, Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury. Later, Osaka withdrew with a left Achilles heel injury.
Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka through to possible Swiatek clash in Rome semis
Third seed Sabalenka beat American Anisimova for the first time in five attempts and now awaits the result of Swiatek's last-eight match with Bianca Andreescu to see who she faces in the semis.
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic into Rome semi-finals, extends stay as World No 1
Novak Djokovic will next face Casper Ruud on Saturday night where he can claim his 1,000th career victory on way to the final