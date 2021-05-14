Pliskova, winner in 2019 and runner-up last year, battled past Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).

Former Rome champion Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to advance to the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday.

The ninth-seeded Czech will meet Croatia's Petra Martic for a place in the final.

Martic, ranked 25, ended the run of American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4.

Pegula had dispatched number two seed Naomi Osaka of Japan on her way to her fourth quarter-final this season.