Italian Open 2021: Karolina Pliskova through to semi-finals with comeback win over Jelena Ostapenko
Pliskova, winner in 2019 and runner-up last year, battled past Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).
Former Rome champion Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to advance to the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday.
The ninth-seeded Czech will meet Croatia's Petra Martic for a place in the final.
Martic, ranked 25, ended the run of American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4.
Pegula had dispatched number two seed Naomi Osaka of Japan on her way to her fourth quarter-final this season.
