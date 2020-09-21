Italian Open 2020: Simona Halep wins first title in Rome after Karolina Pliskova retires injured
World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.
Rome: Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday's final.
World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.
Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh bandaged, and required treatment on her lower back and upper leg after the first set which Halep swept in just 20 minutes.
The Czech lost her opening service game in the second set, but broke back immediately for 1-1 to claim her first game after half an hour.
♥️@Simona_Halep #IBI20 #WTA pic.twitter.com/nPXCewkKTV
— Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) September 21, 2020
But she called time in the third game, heading towards Halep to signify the end of the match.
Wimbledon champion Halep's 22nd career title comes just a week before the start of the French Open which she won in 2018.
Halep extended her winning streak this season to 14 consecutive victories.
She won the Dubai title in February, before the coronavirus lockdown, coming back to claim victory in Prague last month having skipped the US Open.
Former world number one Pliskova, now ranked four, had been having a successful week on clay after her disappointing second-round exit in the US Open where she was the top seed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Italian Open 2020: French star Gael Monfils subjected to barrage of online racist abuse after second-round exit
Often Monfils, 35, responds to frequent abuse directed at him and his family with emojis of black hands.
Italian Open 2020: Simona Halep reaches Rome semi-finals after Yulia Putintseva retires
Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva decided she was in too much pain to continue - having already taken an off-court medical timeout between sets.
Italian Open 2020: Nadal makes winning return after over six-month layoff; Azarenka beats Venus in first round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic made winning returns at the Italian Open on Wednesday with the top two men's seeds easing into the third round of the clay-court tournament in Rome.