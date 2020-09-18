Italian Open 2020 semi-finals and finals to have up to 1,000 spectators in attendance
The Italian Open tournament, which features nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic, has so far been played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rome: Up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed in to watch the semi-finals and finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament, the government said on Friday.
The tournament, which features nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic, has so far been played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Starting with the semi-finals and finals of the (Italian Open), up to 1,000 spectators can watch all sports competitions that are held outdoors and which scrupulously respect the rules in terms of social distancing, masks and reserved seating,” Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said. “It’s a first, but significant, step toward the return of normalcy in sports.”
The semi-finals and finals for both men and women are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
The tournament was rescheduled from its usual slot in May because of the pandemic. Four Italian players have reached the third round for the first time since 1979.
The Italian football season also begins this weekend.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman in isolation at home after contact with coronavirus-positive person
Bayern didn't say how long the France winger would need to spend in quarantine, or whether he's available to play Schalke on Friday in the German champion's first league game of the new season.
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for COVID-19, to be isolated for next 14 days
Delhi Capitals confirmed that the physiotherapist was in mandatory quarantine. Two of his three tests had come negative.
Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme tests positive for COVID-19; all remaining riders negative
Prudhomme's positive test might have an impact on French political affairs as it came only days after he spent two hours in his car following a stage in the Pyrenees in the company of Prime Minister Jean Castex.