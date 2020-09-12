Sports

Italian Open 2020: Injured Serena Williams withdraws; US Open finalists Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev also pull out

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final

The Associated Press September 12, 2020 23:09:47 IST
Rome: Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-finals, organisers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

“I regretfully must withdraw from the (Italian Open) due to an Achilles strain,” Williams said. “I’m so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon.”

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.

Azarenka remained entered for Rome.

Serena Williams reacts during a match against Tsvetana Pironkova during the quarter-finals of the US Open. AP Photo

In the men’s tournament, US Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semi-finals in New York.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field in the Italian capital, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practicing in Rome for several days.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open, is also entered.

The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warm-up event for the French Open, which starts 27 September.

Updated Date: September 12, 2020 23:09:47 IST

