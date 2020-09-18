Italian Open 2020: French star Gael Monfils subjected to barrage of online racist abuse after second-round exit
Often Monfils, 35, responds to frequent abuse directed at him and his family with emojis of black hands.
French tennis player Gael Monfils revealed Friday that he had received a barrage of racist abuse through social media after his second-round exit in the Italian Open.
In an Instagram post starting with the warning "watch your eyes" the world number nine shared a few of the abusive messages which made reference to his colour and called him a "loser".
"Unfortunately I gave it everything, but was very bad," he wrote above one insulting post after Thursday's match.
"Not a good evening, but I hope to come back stronger."
The French player made his return in Rome after more than six months off court due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After receiving a first-round bye he was eliminated 6-2, 6-4 by German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, ranked 97th in the world.
"It was really not great," said Monfils of his last warm-up before the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2008.
"It frustrates me enormously to have played so badly."
Italian Open 2020: 'Looked forward to playing after what happened' Novak Djokovic behaves better in first match since US Open default
Novak Djokovic was mostly courteous with the chair umpire and had no interaction with the line judges during a 6-3, 6-2 win over local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in his opening match at the Italian Open.
Italian Open 2020: Injured Serena Williams withdraws; US Open finalists Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev also pull out
Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final
Italian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic eases past Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets to reach third round
Djokovic will next play either fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic or Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato for a place in the quarter-finals.