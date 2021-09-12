Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by five points at the top of the drivers' standings.

Monza: Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as the Australian took advantage of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's dramatic crash which eliminated both championship rivals.

Ricciardo was followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the British team's first win since the 2012 Brazilian GP, while Valtteri Bottas will take third despite starting in last place due to a five-second time penalty for Sergio Perez.

Reigning champion Hamilton and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other after Hamilton re-entered the Monza track from the pit lane.

Red Bull driver Vertsappen tried to dart past Hamilton just after the Briton's pit stop but ended up with his back wheel rolling over the top of his rival's Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton's head.

Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire from the race, which Hamilton was hoping to make his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Red Bull's Verstappen leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by five points at the top of the drivers' standings.